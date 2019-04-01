South KC home where 2-year-old died in fire did not have working smoke detectors, fire chief said

Posted 12:25 pm, April 1, 2019, by

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Firefighters as well as residents in a south Kansas City neighborhood are mourning the loss of a two-year-old killed in a house fire late Sunday night.

The house, near 102nd and Wheeling, went up in flames around 11:30 p.m. There were no working smoke detectors, according to the fire chief on the scene.

Fire Chief Jimmy Walker said firefighters found the child in the smoke-filled house. The child later died at the hospital.

Fire investigators are still looking into what caused the fire.

Friends and family of the child have been gathering all morning at the home to clean up the scene and comfort one another.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.