“Strong beer” arrives in Kansas convenience and grocery stores

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- You can now buy stronger beer at grocery stores and gas stations in Kansas.

Before Monday, grocery stores and gas stations could only sell beer with up to 3.2 percent alcohol. Now they can sell beer with up to 6 percent alcohol.

Former Kansas Governor Sam Brownback signed the so called “Uncork Bill” into law in April 2017.

Under the new law, liquor stores are also allowed to sell some non-alcoholic items such as tonic water, potentially keeping shoppers from making multiple trips.

The signing of the bill in 2017 wasn`t without it`s challenges, in fact, it`s been part of a decades-old battle.