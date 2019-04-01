Taco Bell is testing out the $1 churro donut at KC locations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you want to try something new for breakfast and you like donuts -- Taco Bell has a treat for you.

Beginning Thursday, April 4 you can get your hands on a $1 churro donut, according to Bustle.

Taco Bell will launch the treat right here in Kansas City. If the test goes well, it will add the item to menus nationwide.

Taco Bell wants to expand its breakfast options as fast food restaurants compete more aggressively to get customers in the morning.

The fried-dough pastry is usually paired with sweet chocolate dipping sauce.