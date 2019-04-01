Tickets for 10th annual Big Slick Celebrity Weekend go on sale this week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the annual fundraiser celebrates a decade in KC, Big Slick is getting even bigger — and tickets go on sale this week!

The 2019 Big Slick, hosted by Kansas City’s own Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, David Koechner and Eric Stonestreet — and whichever celebrity friends they bring along this year — is set for June 7-8. Of course, those special guests haven’t been announced yet.

This year’s Saturday night party and show will be moved from the Midland to the Sprint Center. The venue change will give thousands more an opportunity to take part in the fundraiser.

Since it began, the Big Slick weekend event has raised more than $8 million for the Cancer Center at Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Presale tickets go on sale on Wednesday morning, and everyone else can start buying tickets on Friday. Standard tickets are listed at $79, and premier lower level tickets including an open bar are listed at $200.

You can buy tickets on Big Slick’s website.

Other events for the annual weekend include the celebrity softball game at Kauffman Stadium on June 7 and a bowling tournament on June 8 at Pinstripes at Prairiefire in Overland Park.

But this year the actual bowling tournament won’t be open to the public. There will, however, be a block party and red carpet at Prairiefire before the pins fall. Tickets to the Royals game on June 7 will get fans in early for the softball game.