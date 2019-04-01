Virginia woman sentenced after threatening to bomb 7-Eleven

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A woman was sentenced on Monday after being found guilty of threatening to bomb a 7-Eleven.

Crystal Mostek, 33, will serve one year in prison for her charges of threatening to bomb and explosive hoax.

In April 2018, court documents show Mostek walked into a 7-Eleven and placed a paper bag on the counter with “Bomb, Call 911” written on it, before threatening to blow up the store.

Officials later determined the bag contained only a smoke detector.

Mostek claims that she doesn’t remember the incident and that she was on the wrong medication at the time of the bomb threat.

In addition to her sentencing, Mostek has been placed on indefinite probation and was fined $1,235.