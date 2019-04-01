Zoo keepers finally give April the giraffe’s baby boy a name

ALBANY, N.Y. — April the giraffe’s baby boy officially has a name.

Animal Adventure Park shared on Facebook Monday that after fans cast their votes in an online naming contest, they picked “keeper’s choice,” meaning the team who cares for the giraffe got to name him.

The crew chose Azizi (Ah-ZEE-ZEE), meaning precious, powerful, beloved, and “the mighty one.” The calf will go by “Azi” or “Az” for short.

According to Azizi’s keepers at Animal Adventure Park, they expect him to grow to possibly 18 feet tall and weigh more than 2,000 pounds.

The calf, who was born Saturday, March 16 already weighs more than 170 pounds and stand 6 feet tall.

More than 300,000 watched live as April gave birth to him.

April drew more than 232 million YouTube live views during a seven-week period in 2017 before she gave birth to Tajiri. That came as a surprise for the small zoo 130 miles (209 kilometers) northwest of New York City.

This is April’s fifth calf and the second for her and Oliver, the dad of Tajiri and Azizi.

Fans will be able to see the little one face to face when Animal Adventure Park opens for the season on May 1.

Zoo officials said big brother Tajiri, meanwhile, is on his way to starting a family of his own. The park welcomed an adult female giraffe, known as Johari, in January.