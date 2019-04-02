17-year-old in critical condition following crash at 9th & Winner

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police responded to a serious vehicle crash that occurred shortly before noon Tuesday near 9th Street and Winner Road.

Police determined a Honda Accord heading northbound on Winner collided with a commercial Freightliner tractor heading eastbound on 9th Street.

The driver of the Honda Accord, identified as a 17-year-old Kansas City man, was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries in the crash. The driver of the tractor was not injured.

