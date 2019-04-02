18-year-old accused of shooting at Olathe police faces attempted capital murder charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- The Johnson County district attorney filed a number of charges against 18-year-old Matthew Bibee Jr., on Tuesday, who allegedly fired gunshots at Olathe police and another person on Sunday.

Bibee Jr., faces five total counts, including attempted capital murder, attempted first-degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, battery on a law enforcement officer and battery. He's in jail on a $1 million bond, jail records show he's due to be arraigned on Tuesday afternoon.

On Sunday, officers responded to an armed disturbance around 1:40 p.m., near 127th Street and S. Arapaho Drive.

Police said during an attempted robbery, an armed suspect, now identified as Bibee Jr., fired shots at a victim. The shooting suspect and another person then ran away from the scene. The victim was not hurt, according to police.

A short time later, an officer confronted Bibee Jr., who allegedly fired shots at the officer. The officer returned fire, hitting the suspect in the arm. The suspect received treatment for his injuries and was arrested. No officers were injured during the shooting.

Olathe police said as a standard of procedure, the involved officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

Bibee Jr., hasn't been charged in another case where a 17-year-old was shot and killed last Friday. Police haven't released much information about Rowan Padgett's homicide investigation, other than to say they were “in contact” Bibee Jr. on Sunday. Sources say that contact was at 127th Street and S. Arapaho Drive. A viewer sent pictures of a man that sources say is Bibee Jr., being arrested after shooting at police.