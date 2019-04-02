Bloom Thai noodle salad
Sauce:
-2 T Ginger Root
-2 T Lemon grass
-3 T Chopped Garlic
-2 T Galanga root
-4 ea Scallion Whites
-4 T Palm Sugar
-4 T Peanut Butter
-2 T Chili Paste
-1 T Tamarind Concentrate
-4 T Soy Sauce
-2 T Sesame Oil
-2 medium sized limes zest + juice
Noodle Salad:
-1 pound rice noodles
-1/2c diakon radish, shredded
-1/2 c Red Bell Pepper Julianne
-1/2c cucumber
-1/2 Shredded Carrot
-1/2c Scallion (green part only)
-1/2c cilantro leaves
-1/4c Mint leaves
-1/4c Thai Basil Leaves
*add Thai Chili Peppers for more spice
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.