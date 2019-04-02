Bloom Thai noodle salad

Bloom Thai noodle salad

Sauce:

-2 T Ginger Root

-2 T Lemon grass

-3 T Chopped Garlic

-2 T Galanga root

-4 ea Scallion Whites

-4 T Palm Sugar

-4 T Peanut Butter

-2 T Chili Paste

-1 T Tamarind Concentrate

-4 T Soy Sauce

-2 T Sesame Oil

-2 medium sized limes zest + juice

 

Noodle Salad:

-1 pound rice noodles

-1/2c diakon radish, shredded

-1/2 c Red Bell Pepper Julianne

-1/2c cucumber

-1/2 Shredded Carrot

-1/2c Scallion (green part only)

-1/2c cilantro leaves

-1/4c Mint leaves

-1/4c Thai Basil Leaves

*add Thai Chili Peppers for more spice

 

