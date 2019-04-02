Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes launches new foundation aimed at improving the lives of children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Late Monday night Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes launched a new foundation, 15 and The Mahomies.

According to the foundation’s website, they’re, “dedicated to improving the lives of children by supporting initiatives that focus on health, wellness & communities in need of resources.”

“I am truly excited to announce the establishment of 15 and the Mahomies Foundation,” Patrick Mahomes said in news release posted to the foundation’s website. “It is my hope that the foundation will make a significant and positive difference in the lives of children.”

You can support the program through the 15 for 15 initiative. To do this click the link, then decide how much you’d like to donate. The foundation will then use the funds to support 15 youth charitable initiatives that focus on academics, science, the arts, classroom supplies, athletics, children with disabilities, after-school programs.

The foundation will soon host an event called An Evening with Patrick Mahomes. They have not yet said when they will be, but according to the foundation’s website, the event will be a night filled with giving, fun, and food.