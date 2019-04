× Horse found dead in pieces at Kessler Park in northeast KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a dead horse was found in a park in northeast Kansas City, Missouri Tuesday.

John Baccala, a spokesperson for the city, told FOX4 that he first heard the news around 10 a.m.

Baccala said the horse was found in pieces near Prospect and Lexington.

There is no word yet on who did this or why.

FOX4 has a crew heading to the scene.