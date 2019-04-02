It’s Election Day in KCMO and RideKC is offering free bus rides

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It's Election Day, and polls across the metro are officially open.

Polling locations can differ each year, click or tap here to find where you can vote. All you have to do is click on "Where do I vote" then enter your last name and date of birth.

Voters have until 7 p.m. to get their ballot in.

If you need a ride to the polls, RideKC is offering free bus rides all day.

This will not be the last time this year voters will take to the polls. The general election is set for June 18th.

That's when we will find out who the city's sixth mayor since 1979 will be.

See Tuesday's election results roll in live on FOX4KC.com once polls close. We'll also have live coverage on FOX4 News at 9 and 10 p.m.