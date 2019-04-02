KCPD confirms that man who died on downtown construction site took his own life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police confirmed Tuesday that the construction worker who died last week in downtown Kansas City, Missouri took his own life.

Dakota L. O’Sullivan, of Lawson, Missouri, was just 25 years old.

"He loved each and everyone of them and always made sure they knew that," his wife Christina O'Sullivan told FOX4 Sunday during a balloon release for Dakota.

Dakota leaves behind two children and a third on the way.

He will be laid to rest on Friday, April 5.

If you are thinking of hurting or killing yourself, please call 1-800-SUICIDE (1-800-784-2433) or 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255).

If you are struggling and need to talk to someone who understands, call 1-866-WARM-EAR or 913-281-2251.

If you need more information or a referral, please call Mental Health of America at 913-281-2221.

No matter your financial situation, there is help available. Please seek help if you or someone you know is suffering.