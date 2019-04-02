Metro attorney, travel agent react to Trump’s possible southern border closure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – President Donald Trump is backing down a bit on his threats to shut down the southern border, but it isn’t much comfort to those who have dealings with Mexico.

The president has made this threat before. This time, his team said he’s not bluffing.

The buzz about the border has been building for months. It’s often the theme of the president’s Twitter feed. Trump’s fed up with the influx of migrant caravans, people seeking asylum from the dangers in their home countries in South America.

For those who live here and are working to become U.S. citizens, heading back across the border is the final step of a two-year process.

“They often have to return to their home country to finish their permanent residency processing," Immigration Attorney Jessica Piedra said. "They have to get a medical exam, the fingerprinting, and interview with our government to make sure that they’re eligible and then they can get their visa. Hopefully, the idea is to hopefully cross back into El Paso and come back to their family here in Kansas City.”

If the border closes soon, people could get stuck on both sides of the border. Piedra said it could be really devastating.

"They’ve spent a lot of money to get to this point. We’re not only hurting only foreign people, if that’s what we’re thinking with things like this, but also U.S. citizens and their children.”

The two countries trade $1.7 billion of goods and services daily. Some say the economic impact could be crippling.

“The auto parts right, start here sometimes, go there and finish, come back, televisions, all kinds of things. We would all feel the impact,” Piedra said.

Kathy Sudeikis and her team at Acendas Vacations must keep an eye on Capitol Hill so they know what to do for travelers.

“So will clients be able to go the Mexico? Will they be able to cross the border, even though it’s in the air? We’re anticipating that that will be just fine, but you’ll never know completely," Sudeikis said.

Economic and humanitarian concerns, plus some concerns in the kitchen.

“Avocados and watermelons won’t be able to make it by road," Sudeikis said.

The president is flying to the border region on Friday.