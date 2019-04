× NB I-29 shutdown at Barry Road after vehicle hits, kills pedestrian

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Northbound I-29 is shut down Tuesday morning just before Barry Road due to a vehicle hitting and killing a pedestrian.

The deadly incident happened around 6:09 a.m.

Police are diverting drivers off of the highway at 72nd.

FOX4’s Kathy Quinn is on her way to the scene.

