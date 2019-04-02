North Kansas City issues a call for a wall to paint a mural on and help dress up the town

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- North Kansas City has some big plans to help spruce up the town just across the river.

Businesses are jumping at the chance to get a new look. On day two of the application process, one business has already thrown its hat into the ring.

"I always thought it would be cool to have a mural or some type or artwork on the side," Brewkery Part-Owner Sean Galloway said.

That's a real possibility for the building that houses Galloway's shop because of North Kansas City's Public Art Mural Pilot Program.

Walk inside and you'll see that Galloway already has a mural of his own painted by a local Kansas City artist. Now, he hopes to add another one.

"I see so many cool murals in downtown and just across the river, and it would be great to have some really neat mural up here as well," Galloway said.

Kim Nakahodo with North Kansas City thinks so, too.

"It makes it so you don't have to go into a gallery," Nakahodo said. "You can view and enjoy art in your own community."

It's an "opt-in" mural program. So businesses need to reach out and apply if they want to be home to the newest mural in North Kansas City. The city set aside $8,000 to fund the project.

"We are looking for high-traffic walls," Nakahodo said. "We are looking for walls that pedestrians can come up and take a better look at it."

Once the wall is chosen, the city will send out a call to artists.

"We would love for this to be a local project," Nakahodo said. "We would love engage a local mural artist right here in either North Kansas City or the Kansas City metro."

"I think it draws interest from people. It also creates something way better than just a bland building to drive by," Nakahodo said.

That's why Galloway thinks he's got the perfect spot.

"There's lots of traffic, and the cool thing too with the parking lot -- it's very visible, even with the tree," he said.

The city is taking applications through April 26. North Kansas City businesses can apply here.