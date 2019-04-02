Police identify person killed in Friday 169 Highway in Olathe

Posted 3:47 pm, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 03:46PM, April 2, 2019

OLATHE, Kan. — Olathe police have identified the person killed in a crash Friday afternoon along 169 Highway.

Police said officers responded to the crash around 3:30 p.m. Friday near the area of 169 Highway and 161st Street to investigate a crash.

When officers arrived they located one person, identified as 53-year-old Tracy Hood, 53, of Osawatomie, Kansas, dead at the scene.

Another person was taken to an area hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at (913) 971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.

