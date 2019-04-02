Reward increased for information on the death of 26-year-old KC man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Police Department and the Greater KC Crime Stoppers are requesting assistance from the public to help identify those responsible for the December 11th, 2018 homicide of Dylan Hill.

A reward increase has been offered, bringing the total reward up to $10,500.

FOX 4 previously reported that 26-year-old Dylan Hill was out late one night just before Christmas. He told his wife he'd be home soon to her and their two children.

“He had told me that he was going to meet a friend,” wife Taylor Cooke said.

“I noticed I talked to him at 10:47 and he told me that he was pulling up and I told him to hurry up because he had work the next day,” Cooke said. “He’d just started a new job and he was like, ‘I’ll be home babe don’t worry.”’

He didn’t make it. Right after the couple talked for the last time, someone near 80th Terrace and James A. Reed called police. They said they heard gunshots.

“They found Dylan in his truck there at the location with trauma to his body,” Det. Kevin Boehm said. “EMS responded and unfortunately, he did not survive his injuries.”

Cooke said she called him again.

“I would say at about 11 p.m. to 1 a.m., it was just nothing but ringing, ringing, ringing.”

Dylan never answered the phone.

“I keep waiting for the phone to ring or for him to text me every day and say, 'hey dad, I need some money,' or 'Dad, meet me somewhere or something,' you know? And nothing’s going to ever change,” Dylan’s father Randy Hill said.

Randy hopes the one thing that will change is the information that gets to detectives.

“I can’t grieve until these guys are caught. I know that. I don’t know how to grieve. How do you grieve your child?”

A man with his own children who will only ever have pictures of a daddy they won’t remember.

“When I look at them, I see him, which is good and bad,” Cooke said. Dylan loved them so much. I could see it in his eyes. The love for those children.”

If you have information that could help police, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477. You can also submit a tip online here. All tips are anonymous.