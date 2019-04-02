Teenage girl charged with first-degree murder in killing of Olathe teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLATHE, Kan. -- Days after a teenager was shot and killed in Olathe, police have arrested a 16-year-old girl who is now charged with first-degree murder.

Olathe police found 17-year-old Rowan Padgett shot dead just before 5 p.m. Friday on a driveway on South Mullen Court, a cul-de-sac near 123rd and Black Bob. This suspect is charged as a juvenile, so she won't be named at this time, but an assistant district attorney did file a motion to waive her to adult status on Tuesday. In addition to first-degree murder, she also faces another felony for allegedly interfering with law enforcement.

The arrest and charges come the same day that an 18-year-old was formally arraigned whom police wanted to talk to about Padgett's killing. Matthew Bibee Jr., is currently not charged in Padgett's death, but rather an incident on Sunday where he's accused of shooting at Olathe police officers and a potential robbery victim. He faces fives charges, including attempted capital murder, and is being held on a $1 million bond. He's also listed as a witness on this juvenile suspect's criminal complaint.

FOX4 spoke with Padgett's family on Monday, who talked about a future that was cut short by gun violence.

“World of emotions,” mom Semie Rogers said, of her feelings after hearing the tragic news. “Everything from when he was born to the last time I hugged him goodbye and he told me 'I love you.'”

Padgett would have been 18 years old in two weeks. He was set to graduate high school soon after and had several job offers in sales.

“I feel like there’s a door where it closed on Friday, and Rowan is on one side of it, and we’re all just going forward on the other side of it,” Rogers said. “And he will always stay there, and he will always be the impish, creative, funny, goofy, trouble-making, ridiculous kid. And he’ll never have a chance to grow into that wonderful, loving, funny, caring adult that he would have become.”

FOX4 has requested court documents related to this case to learn more details, and will continue to follow developments with the suspect's status and whether she's tried as an adult.