Union Station’s new art exhibit likely to be popular place for Instagram photo shoots this summer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- There's a new art exhibit coming to Union Station, and it's expected to be the most popular spot in Kansas City this summer for people to stop in and take photos.

Beginning Sunday, May 12 guest can check out "Reflecting Motion," a kinetic sky sculpture.

The piece features more than 78,000 holographic streamers, 13,400 linear ft. of rope, 300 hand tied knots, and will appear to float above Haverty Family Yards.



In total, it is bigger than two basketball courts.

"Reflecting Motion" is part artist Patrick Shearn`s series called "Skynets." Similar works of art have been seen around the world in cities such as Los Angeles and Melbourne, Australia and Berlin, Germany.

"Union Station is widely acknowledged as the place for Kansas City to gather and celebrate," Union Station President George Guastello said in a news release. "And when it comes to stunning and expansive outdoor venues, we offer one of the most impressive green spaces in the downtown area. "