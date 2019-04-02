Voters pick Jolie Justus, Quinton Lucas as top two candidates for Kansas City mayor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — From 11 to just two, Kansas City now has its candidates for mayor.

With 100% of precincts reporting, according to unofficial election results, Jolie Justus and Quinton Lucas have secured the top spots to vie for the city’s top office.

Current Mayor Sly James has reached his term limit, so he can’t run for re-election in 2019. Now, Justus and Lucas will try to gain residents’ votes over the next few months. Kansas City’s next mayor will be elected on June 18.

According to unofficial results, Justus had 22.6% of the votes with 12,630, and Lucas had 18.4% with 10,287 votes. See more of Tuesday’s election results here.

Kansas City’s two mayoral candidates are no strangers to public service.

Both Justus and Lucas are currently serving as city council members. Justus serves the 4th District, and Lucas represents the 3rd District at-large. They both also serve on multiple city committees.

On Tuesday night, as election results poured in, Justus and Lucas gathered with dozens of their supporters at their respective watch parties.

James, who endorsed Justus prior to Tuesday’s election, stopped by her watch party to congratulate her on earning a spot in the mayoral race.

Justus said as the race narrows down, she looks forward to really being able to discuss her platform and the issues she’s heard matter to voters along the campaign trail, including public safety, public health, affordable housing, transportation, workforce development and education.

“Kansas City feels the energy right now, and they want a leader that can bring people together to keep the momentum going forward. And we’ve put together the campaign team that’s been able to put that message out,” Justus said.

After Lucas was declared one of the two final candidates, the Kansas City native noted that he thinks the world of Justus but believes they have different priorities.

“I think a lot of times she’s talking about the airport and specific parts of the city. I want to talk about development throughout the entire Kansas City,” he said. “I want to talk concretely, bridge long-standing divides in our community, and I want to talk about Kansas City will be a better place for equality. Instead of talking about momentum, I think it has to be shared throughout the community.”