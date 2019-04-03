× After tip to police, KC murder suspect finally arrested more than 2 years after shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City murder suspect that police have been searching for for more than a year is now in custody.

Police served a warrant and arrested Deric Canady on Tuesday. He’s been charged in the deadly shooting of 20-year-old Greican Davidson. which occurred on Nov. 23, 2016, on Forest Avenue.

Detectives named Canady as a suspect in the case in December 2017, asking for the public’s help to locate him. A tip finally led police to Canady nearly a year and a half after that request for help.

Detectives said Davidson was with a male friend and they were meeting three other men off 55th and Forest, just off Troost, that night in 2016.

Police said there was an argument and Canady allegedly shot Davidson. She later died at a hospital. Court documents providing further details of the allegations haven’t been released yet.

The 23-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

Canady was arraigned on those charges Wednesday, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 18. He’s currently being held in the Jackson County Jail.