Child in critical condition after being hit by car near 90th and Lackman in Lenexa

LENEXA, Kan. — A child was hit by a car and suffered critical injuries Wednesday afternoon in Lenexa, officials say.

The crash happened just before 3:30 p.m. near 90th Street and Lackman Road, which is a residential area south of 87th Street and east of Interstate 435.

Johnson County MedAct said the child was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital in critical condition.

As crews investigate, Lackman Road is closed in the area, Lenexa police said.

FOX4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.

.@theSMSD student from #SunflowerElementary badly injured after being hit by car near 90th & Lackman in #Lenexa. Student was awake and coherent when transported to hospital. #fox4kc pic.twitter.com/DZJWFvfQhP — Kera Mashek (@KeraFox4KC) April 3, 2019