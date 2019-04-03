Community steps up to help students following Orrick school fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORRICK, Mo. -- It has been one week since fire and heavy smoke closed the school in Orrick Missouri.

As the cleanup process continues, there's been a lot of support for the Bearcat community.

"That is the great thing about being in a small town and being in a small school," Superintendent Scott Archibald said. "Everybody cares about everybody."

With school out, students stayed busy providing meals to help support their fellow classmates. Sophmore Catherine Conklyn came up with the idea as a way to help those in need of a meal.

"I thought about how a lot of people rely on it so maybe we should try and feed people," Conklyn said.

On Wednesday, dozens of Orrick students served sandwiches to anyone who walked through the doors of Orrick Christian Church.

"When you do have a school, you can count on that school meal. Well, when you have an emergency like this, where you have a fire and you’re not in school, for our community to step up and do that for them, you can not ask for more," Archibald said.

Donations did not stop there. School supplies came from near and far and filled up a trailer behind the school.

Archibald said they hope to reopen the school some time next week.

