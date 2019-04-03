Guy Fieri will be in KC Wednesday to visit new taco joint at Power & Light

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Guy Fieri is coming to Kansas City Wednesday to visit his new restaurant at Power & Light.

Guy Fieri's Dive and Taco Joint opened Feb. 21 in the space previously occupied by Cleaver and Cork. The "mayor of Flavortown" unfortunately wasn't able to come to the grand opening because he was busy filming.

But now the celebrity chef is making a trip to Kansas City to finally visit his dive -- and fans had a chance to have dinner with Fieri.

KC Live! held the contest, and chose four lucky winners at random to have dinner with the Food Network star at his taco restaurant.

If you weren't one of the four selected to dine with Fieri, you're still invited to a public happy hour Wednesday at Guy Fieri's Dive and Taco Joint.

There will be live music, contests and specials like $4 select beers and $5 house margaritas from 5-7 p.m. Plus, Fieri will address the crowd on the KC Live! stage during the event.