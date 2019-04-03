Indiana school teams up with program to package unused food into take-home meals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELKHART, Ind. -- An Indiana school district is taking steps to make sure kids have enough to eat.

According to WSBT, Elkhart Schools is teaming up with a South Bend-based food rescue for a pilot program.

Students at the elementary school where the pilot program is taking place usually get breakfast and lunch at school, but on the weekends at home they may be without food.

That's where the South Bend based non-profit program called Cultivate comes in.

"Mostly we rescue food that's been made but never served by catering companies, large food service businesses, like the school system," Jim Conklin said.

Conklin told WSBT that they take that prepared, unserved food and combine it with other food and make individual frozen meals out of it to give to students.

With the pilot program 20 students will receive a backpack with eight individual frozen meals every Friday until school is out for the year.

The chamber of commerce's leadership academy, helped get the pilot program going.

"It really just all came together, and it's making a big impact so I'm really proud of that," Melissa Ramey told WSBT. "It was heartbreaking to hear that children go home on the weekends and they don't have anything to eat."

The Elkhart School system hopes to expand the food program to other schools.