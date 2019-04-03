Kansas City man sentenced for 2017 stabbing that left man dead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man faces more than two decades behind bars after a 2017 stabbing that left a man dead.

Malliek Haynes, 26, was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the murder of Alton Hughes and another three years for an armed criminal action conviction.

According to court records, on Nov. 28, 2017, police officers were called to a gas station, located at Independence and Woodland avenues, for a report of a person down in the street. There, they found Hughes suffering from a puncture wound. He was soon pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police Hughes and Haynes were involved in a “verbal disturbance” that turned violent. Haynes allegedly pushed Hughes to the ground, stood over him and then appeared to punch him, according to witnesses. Then witnesses saw Hughes bleeding.

Haynes reportedly stabbed Hughes with a folding knife.

All of this took place outside a KC bus, which captured the incident on its video surveillance, prosecutors said.