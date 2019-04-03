Kansas City mayoral candidates Justus, Lucas visit FOX4 after prevailing in primary

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The race to replace Sly James as Kansas City mayor was whittled down from a field of 11 to two on Tuesday night, with Kansas City councilmembers Jolie Justus and Quinton Lucas prevailing in the primary.

Each of them stopped by FOX4 on Wednesday morning to discuss their platforms and priorities as voters start to consider their choice in June’s general election.

Lucas’ platform keys on economic development with a focus on women and minorities, and racial justice. Justus says her biggest priorities include reducing crime and increasing educational opportunities. Watch both of their interviews on this page.

