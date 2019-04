× KC Zoo offering free admission, sensory-friendly activities Sunday for anyone with autism

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In honor of April being Autism Awareness month, the Kansas City Zoo will host Autism Awareness Day Sunday, April 7.

From 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., there will be quiet rooms, sensory friendly animal presentations & shows and crafts.

The zoo will let those with autism into the park for free and their families in for just $7 per person.