LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The Lee’s Summit Police Department are attempting to located a missing 21-year-old believed to be endangered.

Police said they are looking for Jacqueline Deaver, who goes by Jace. She was last seen on Tuesday at 5 p.m. near SE 7th and SE Cottage Ct.

Deaver is described as standing 5’1″ and weighs 150 pounds.

Police said if you see her to please call 911.