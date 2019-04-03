Mayor of Flavortown, chef Guy Fieri visits new restaurant in KC Power & Light

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Food Network star Guy Fieri stopped by his new restaurant in Power & Light on Wednesday night.

Guy Fieri’s Dive and Taco joint opened in late February, but the celebrity chef was busy filming one his three television shows.

“Kansas City is one of those destinations, I mean, once you’ve come here one time, you’ll want to come back,” Fieri said.

Fans packed the joint hoping to get pictures, autographs or just a glimpse of the “Mayor of Flavortown.”

“He’s just a very pure positive guy. He’s not pretentious,” said Cameron Worrell, who was visiting from Louisiana. “There’s no artifice to him. He’s just hanging out with you, eating food.”

“He’s a huge personality and he’s coming here to give us a taste of what he has to offer. And there’s no better place than Kansas City because Kansas City is up and coming,” added Ann Marie Thalman, a KCK resident who moved to the metro from California 15 years ago.

Fieri said Kansas City is no longer just the BBQ capital -- He thinks it’s becoming a food destination.

“The food scene continues to blow up here,” he said. “You’ve got people who appreciate food and people who like to go out. People who like to have a good time, and I’m into a good time.”

He added that he’s proud of how the restaurant turned out, and he’s excited to bring some of his Southern California flavors to America’s Heartland.

“To be here and to have a restaurant and bar in this environment with this Cordish team – if you would’ve ever told me this was going to happen, I would have told you you’re probably crazy, “Fieri said.

Fieri said they filmed his hit show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” at three locations while he was in town. They'll be featured in future episodes.