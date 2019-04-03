Ottawa police need help identify 3 people they say broke into Dodge dealership & stole 2 cars

OTTAWA, Kan. — Ottawa police are asking for help identifying three people they say stolen two vehicles from Victory Dodge early Tuesday morning.

According to police, the thieves broke a glass door to get into the dealership around 1:30 a.m.

Police added the three took off in two vehicles that had been parked inside the showroom.

“The suspects drove the cars through the show room doors,” police said. “Both cars should have front end damage from hitting the door and a wall.”

In a news release, police said t he first suspect was wearing a dark-colored GAP brand hooded sweatshirt. The second was wearing a light-color hooded sweatshirt. The third was also wearing a light-color hooded sweatshirt and possibly sweatpants.

They could still be driving the two vehicles. The first is a white 2018 Dodge Charger R/T 392 sedan. The vehicle has black R/T markings on the front quarter panels and a black rear spoiler.

The second vehicle is a gray 2018 Dodge Charger R/T 392 sedan. This vehicle also has a black rear spoiler.

If you spot any of the suspects or the vehicles, police want to hear from you. Please call detective Joshua Pence at (785)229-0337 or email him at jpence@ottawaks.gov.