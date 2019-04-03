Westport security screenings return Friday with more metal detectors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Changes are coming to Westport, and it’s all in an effort to make it easier to get into the entertainment district during the late-night hours.

They’re doubling the number of metal detectors and adding two more security checkpoints.

The new checkpoints will be on either side of the Westport Alley off Mill Street – one behind Qdoba, the other in front of Johnny Kaw’s Yard Bar.

Above is a map of the six total checkpoints – the other four are in the same places as last year, at Westport Road and Mill Street; Westport Road and Broadway; Archibald and Pennsylvania; and Pennsylvania and the entrance into the Manor Square parking garage.

The screenings started last summer as a response to a growing trend of shootings and violence in the entertainment district.

When the city council agreed to privatize streets and sidewalks in Westport back in 2017, it opened the door for police officers to set up metal detectors and screen patrons for weapons during the late night hours.

Westport business owners recognized there were a few glitches in the system last summer that led to long lines at security checkpoints, which is why they have added the extra two entrances and added four more metal detectors to speed up the lines.

The screenings will begin Friday, April 5 and only be Fridays and Saturdays from 11 p.m. until 3 a.m.

If you are in Westport before then, you won’t have to leave and come back in through a metal detector – you can stay where you are.

These screenings will run through October.

Here are a few other items that are prohibited went entering the screening area as well:

Adult toys

Alcohol

Ammunition

Antlers

Baby carriers

Balloons

Bicycles

Blankets

Camera tripods

Coffee

Drum sticks

Duct tape

Empty water bottles

Fireworks

Flammable liquids or paints

Flowers

Food

Glow sticks

Laptops

Lithium batteries

Skateboards

Violins

Vitamins

Walking sticks

There are several other items that are prohibited or have special use limitations. Find the full 19-page list here.