You can attend every home Royals game this season for just $29.99 per month

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Calling all Kansas City Royals fans!
The team has partnered with MLB Ballpark app to help fans attend as many home games this season as possible and do so at a discounted rate.
For just $29.99 per month, fans get a ticket to every regular season home game, including high-demand and weekend games.
Those who sign up for the deal will use the MLB Ballpark app to access digital copies of their tickets. Tickets get fans into general standing room areas as well as Rivals Sports Bar and Craft & Draft.