2 people injured after car crashes into Osawatomie apartment building

OSAWATOMIE, Kan. — Two people are injured after a car crashed into an Osawatomie apartment building Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 2 p.m., Osawatomie police and fire crews responded to the area of 12th and Chestnut on a report of a car into a building.

When they arrived, they discovered the driver and the passenger of the car suffering from minor injuries. They were both transported to the hospital.

Two people were inside of the apartment at the time of the crash, but they were not injured. The Red Cross is assisting them with temporary housing.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.