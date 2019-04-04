× A new bill in the Missouri Senate may expand restrictions on most abortions

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – After passing the Missouri House in February a bill restricting access to most abortions in the state is being considered in the Senate. Wednesday’s hearing was emotional and often contentious.

Those who oppose the bill contend that exceptions, in cases of rape, is one of the many things not provided for in the bill.

The bill would prevent abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, about six weeks into a pregnancy.

Jennifer Box opposes the bill. She had an abortion at 15 weeks of her pregnancy after her unborn baby was diagnosed with trisomy 18. Trisomy 18 is a chromosomal condition that usually results in the death of a child.

“I wanted to share with you how bizarre it is to have the grief of your child tied up in a political issue, to find yourself sitting below a group of strangers, next to a stranger and telling them your heartbreak hoping that they won’t judge you.” Box said.

There were several women who had abortions there who spoke in favor of restricting access to abortion, saying they had regretted their decision.

Information from the Missouri School of Journalism contributed to this report.