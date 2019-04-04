× Independence mom covers front yard in pinwheels to honor son lost to child abuse

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — One metro mother turned her heartbreaking loss into a show of faith. Jennifer Warner lost her 3-year-old son in 2014 while he was in the care of her then-boyfriend.

In honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month, Warner covered her front yard with blue pinwheels in honor of Ethan Gene Warner.

“I wanted to show that it happens, and it happened to my son,” Warner said.

This year Warner created shirts and car decals in honor of her son. She plans to donate that money raised to the Child Abuse Prevention Association. She said the organization was a big help to her family after losing her son.

“They helped my daughter with counseling services after she lost her twin,” she said.