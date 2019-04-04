KC firefighters, KCI & Southwest give little girl battling cancer special sendoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City, Missouri firefighters along with KCI and Southwest Airlines helped give a little girl battling cancer a special sendoff Wednesday.

She got a water cannon salute.

Callyn has been fighting cancer for nearly four years.

In that time she's made 16 trips to Philadelphia for treatment.

On her most recent flight -- Joe McBride from KCI and Southwest Airlines treated her like a celebrity. Not only did she get a water cannon salute, they also gave her gifts and announced it all over the intercom.

From the inside of the plane her mom said they saw rainbows.

The pilot told Callyn's mom that he's been flying for 35 years and has never done that before. Watch the sweet girl's reaction in the video attached to this story.

During Callyn's most recent trip to Philadelphia, she found out that she gets to keep her left eye.