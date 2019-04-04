KCK police respond to shooting, find man dead at back door of home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Kansas City, Kansas police responded to a shooting late Wednesday and found a man dead.

The shooting happened near 10th and Lafayette around 11:05 p.m.

Officers heard the shots then someone called 911 to report the shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the man dead at the back door of the home.

Police have not yet released the identity of the person who was killed.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, please call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.