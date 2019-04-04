KCPD steps in to help Northland family in need find furniture, assemble bedding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Northland family will be sleep a little better from now on thanks to the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department.

Officer Robert Pavlovic and his partner responded to a call for help from the social worker at the Shoal Creek Police Station-- a family didn't have any beds in their apartment for the kids living there.

The officers helped move some donated furniture into the apartment and then stayed to make sure the beds were assembled correctly.

"Many underlying issues from our city come from everyday stressors in your life," Officer Pavlovic said. "That's not having food, having furniture, not be able to get transportation to work, this is where a social worker comes into play for these families to reach out and to make their lives easier."

Officer Pavlovic says they've been able to help countless people improve their lives since the police department hired social workers at every patrol station. He said meeting basic needs is just one of many ways to prevent crime.