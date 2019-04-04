× Man critically injured after shooting near 29th and Askew in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man suffered critical injuries Thursday night in a shooting in east Kansas City, police say.

Police were called around 8:45 p.m. to the area of 29th Street and Askew Avenue where officers found the male victim. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he is now in critical but stable condition.

Details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Investigators said they don’t have any suspect information at this time.