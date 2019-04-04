× Metro company partners with nonprofit to offer free house cleaning for cancer patients

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local cleaning company wants to take some stress off of people battling cancer.

The owners of Two Gals and a Broom partnered with Cleaning for a Reason, a nonprofit that serves patients with cancer, to clean two homes a month. Each patient gets two house cleanings that usually takes up to two hours to complete.

Buffie Scott is the COO for the company that’s been in the metro for 23 years. SHE said the free service allows patients to focus on what’s most important.

“A lot of patients don’t want to ask for help. It’s hard,” Scott said. “They’re going through a lot. So we just want everyone to know it’s a service that’s available, and we’re happy to provide that.”

Scott said the owners of Two Gals and a Broom both experienced cancer in their families and wanted a way to give back to the community.

If you know someone who could use their services, learn more on Cleaning for a Reason’s website.