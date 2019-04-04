NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick’s Camaro gets makeover courtesy of Dolly Parton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRISTOL, Conn. -- The queen of country music is taking over NASCAR, RCR racing announced.

Dolly Parton's face will grace the hood of racing star Tyler Reddick's car. The singer is sponsoring the NASCAR driver in Saturday's Xfinity race at the Bristol Motor Speedway.

Reddick's Chevy Camaro will also be decked out in pink and promote the singer's records as well as her other nearby attractions in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Those include Dollywood and Dolly Parton's Stampede Dinner Attraction.

Reddick said Parton is an icon, and he admires her successful career.