Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Instagram account shatters world record

LONDON — Less than 48 hours after the new Instagram account for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went live, it’s already breaking records.

According to a tweet from the Guinness World Records, the royal couple earned one million followers in less than six hours.

Harry and Meghan have put @instagram in a spin with their new official account, gaining one million followers in just 5 hrs and 45 mins 👏⏱ https://t.co/manigokiw5 — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) April 3, 2019

Since the account was activated on Tuesday, the couple has gained 3.3 million followers.

The first post said, “Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements, and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues. We thank you for your support and welcome to to @sussexroyal.”

The second post featured Prince Harry and his work to bring awareness to mental health.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married back in May of 2018. They are expecting their first baby in Spring.

Will they use the new Instagram account to break the news when the baby arrives? You’ll have to hit follow and wait find out.