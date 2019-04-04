Several people hurt, major congestion following crash in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are asking drivers to avoid the area of 7th and Miami on Thursday evening following a bad crash that left at least five people hurt.

FOX4 is reaching out to police and the fire department to learn how bad those injuries are, and how long the area will be affected by the crash. We have a crew headed out to the scene and will have updates on this page and during FOX4 News at 5 and 6.

Google Map for coordinates 39.082410 by -94.625692.

