Several people hurt, major congestion following crash in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KCK police are asking drivers to avoid the area of 7th and Miami on Thursday evening following a bad crash that left at least five people hurt.

7th & Miami – two vehicles involved in an accident. At least five person injured and are being transported to area. hospital. Major traffic congestion. pic.twitter.com/p9AQNKXABr — Terry Zeigler (@KCKPDChief) April 4, 2019

FOX4 is reaching out to police and the fire department to learn how bad those injuries are, and how long the area will be affected by the crash. We have a crew headed out to the scene and will have updates on this page and during FOX4 News at 5 and 6.