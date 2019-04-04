× Silver Alert issued for missing 71-year-old Lee’s Summit man with dementia

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Lee’s Summit police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 71-year-old with dementia.

David Depooter was last seen around 2 p.m. Thursday leaving his home on Somerset Drive in Lee’s Summit. Police said they don’t know where he was headed. He has his cell phone, but it’s turned off.

The 71-year-old is described as 6-foot-tall, weighing 235 pounds with white hair, blue eyes and a white beard. He was last seen wearing glasses, a gray and blue shirt and blue jeans.

Police said he was driving a red 2017 Jeep Compass with the Missouri license plate HD4D3Y.

Anyone who sees Depooter or has information about his location is asked to call 911 or Lee’s Summit police at 816-969-7390.