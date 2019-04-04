Suspended KCK school resource officer facing multiple charges of child sex crimes

Mark Scheetz, of Lansing, faces two counts of rape and two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy. The Kansas Attorney General’s Office filed the charges last week in Norton County District Court. His bond is set at $500,000.

Charging documents say the 30-year-old had sex with a child under the age of 14 several years ago while he was living in the county.

The KCK district has its own police department. Scheetz was assigned to F.L. Schlagle High School. The school district said last week that it placed Scheetz on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

Before coming there, Scheetz worked for the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office from 2016 to 2018.