Teen found in Kentucky isn't long-missing Timmothy Pitzen, DNA testing shows

CINCINNATI — Authorities have rejected a teenager’s claim that he’s an Illinois boy who disappeared in 2011 at age 6.

On Wednesday, officers in Kentucky found a 14-year-old boy who said his name was Timmothy Pitzen. He said that he had just escaped from two kidnappers who had been holding him for seven years and run across the border into Kentucky.

The FBI said DNA testing ruled out the teenager as being Timmothy, who’s been missing from Aurora, Illinois. Police said the story of the teenager found wandering streets in Newport, Kentucky, on Wednesday didn’t check out.

Authorities didn’t immediately release the teenager’s true identity or other information.

Timmothy disappeared around the time his mother, Amy Fry-Pitzen, killed herself after leaving a note that her 6-year-old son was fine but that no one would ever find him.

Police have said in the past there was no evidence Fry-Pitzen harmed the boy — and they believed he was still alive. Police and the boy’s family said there have been other false sightings over the years.

Timmothy would be 14 years old now.