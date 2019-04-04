While KU remains silent on ‘Angry White Males Studies’ course, students speak out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. - The University of Kansas is offering a class on “Angry White Male Studies” this fall, and it's got students and the community talking.

According to an online description the course “charts the rise of the ‘angry white male’ in America and Britain since the 1950s, exploring the deeper sources of this emotional state while evaluating recent manifestations of male anger. Employing interdisciplinary perspectives this course examines how both dominant and subordinate masculinities are represented and experienced in cultures undergoing periods of rapid change connected to modernity as well as to rights-based movements of women, people of color, homosexuals and trans individuals,” according to the website.

After repeated calls to a university spokesperson this week went unanswered, FOX4 went to the Humanities Department and the office of the professor teaching the course Thursday afternoon. But no one was available.

There were fliers posted and digital advertising for the course, featuring Ed Norton in his role in the 1999 film "Fight Club."

Several students told FOX4 the class was a major topic of discussion on campus Thursday and on social media feeds.

“It’s a lot of confusion I guess around campus," Gabby Johnson-Perez said.

“I’m a little shocked, I guess, that we would have that course," fellow student Braden Shramek said.

Republican Congressman Ron Estes, who represents Kansas’ 4th District sent out a tweet Wednesday saying the class could “create a hostile campus environment based on gender.”

But several students disagreed, saying though the name may step over the edge of political correctness, the course itself seems to have merits.

“The title itself looks controversial, but once you read the description it looks to make sense," Marcus Ross said.

“I don’t think it’s supposed to make white people mad. It’s supposed to be an educational course to learn something from. If you’re not taking stuff and learning from it, then what’s the point?" Zachary Cokely said.