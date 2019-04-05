2 metro companies team up to surprise Liberty man in need with free furnace

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. -- A Liberty man tasked with taking care of his late mother's home got a pleasant surprise Friday from a pair of local businesses.

Charles Lee's mother passed away, and he was tasked with keeping her house together. It needed some work and a new furnace, but he couldn't afford one.

On Friday, FOX4 was there when Baird Heating and Cooling and the Solomon Real Estate Group showed up to provide him with a free furnace. The businesses are giving away a free furnace each month. Nominators had to submit a 200-word letter explaining why the person is deserving.

Lee was nominated by his State Farm insurance agent and is the first recipient for the giveaway.

See the big surprise and hear more from Lee and the two companies in the video player above.